Is this really the moment for Trenton to raise salaries for NJ legislators? | Stile

New Jersey lawmakers are expected next week to consider the touchy subject of approving pay raises — for judges, for Cabinet officials and, most delicately, for themselves.

The possibility of lawmakers approving raises might spark some cynical snickers, especially in a time when most voters say they are in sour moods about the economy. Still, Democrats, who control both the Assembly and the state Senate, are considering boosting the pay of part-time legislators from $49,000 to $85,000, said one legislative source with knowledge of deliberations.

Yet there are defensible arguments for pay hikes. It’s been 24 years since New Jersey legislators have had their pay increased. And there are career government officials who argue that boosting pay of Cabinet officials from the current $175,000 to a proposed $205,000 — a 17% increase — is a necessary step in competing with the private sector for top-shelf talent to run vast, complex government agencies.

But here’s the problem. Lawmakers could very well jam through this sensitive pay package in the final stretch of the Legislature. If cobbled together in time, the measure could be heard in committee on Jan. 4 and be voted on Jan. 8, the final day of the current session.

Politically, it's an ideal moment

Politically, of course, it’s an ideal time to ram through a sweeping pay-hike package, what with so many legislators leaving because of retirement or having lost in the Nov. 4 election. They no longer have to face the voters. They can be counted on to vote for sensitive legislation without having to hold their noses.

Vetting and transparency will be at a bare minimum in a lame-duck home stretch. It's the political equivalent of posting a legal notice on a cluttered bulletin board at town hall.

Trenton, NJ - June 20,2023 -- Senate President Nick Scutari stops by during a meeting of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. The New Jersey Senate Budget and Judiciary Committees convened today at the statehouse in Trenton before the full senate convened to vote on bills as the state’s budget deadline approaches.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari, D-Union, acknowledged that the pay package is “in the discussion phase” but offered no details, other than to note that “it's been 24 years” since legislators last had raises.

There is clearly interest among lawmakers to consider boosting their salaries, even though on paper it could climb to a 73% increase, a gaudy number that could easily end up in an attack ad in the next legislative cycle. But that number fails to take a wide-lens look at the issue.

The boost to the current $49,000 salary, signed into law by Gov. Christine Todd Whitman in 2000, is worth about $87,500 in today’s dollars — which is still far below comparable neighboring states like New York and Pennsylvania, where legislators spend 80% or more of the workweek dedicated to state business, reported Governing magazine.

The current annual $130,000 budget for staff salaries, lawmakers insist, is inadequate to attract and retain talented staff. The entire pay regime for top governmental staff needs to be at least reviewed, they say.

The proposed pay levels in whatever gets introduced “will determine whether or not it moves forward," said state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington. “But I think it is a worthy conversation.”

Republican Senate Leader Anthony Bucco of Morris County also echoed a familiar lament: that while the job is technically part time on paper, it’s a full-time job in reality.

“If you took the number of hours, and the wear and tear on my car, I’m way behind the eight ball," said Bucco, a lawyer. “I’m losing money.”

More Charlie Stile: These are the political missteps that merit NJ political turkeys for 2023

Why not take time for a balanced analysis?

But there is another path to consider, instead of simply slamming pay raises through next week. The Legislature could take the time to do a more complete, balanced analysis of government salaries to see if the demands for more pay are legitimate.

In 1999, a Salary Study Commission explored the options and examined how the pay scales compared with those in other states. It included a vocal taxpayer advocate. A venerable Rutgers public policy professor brought a somber objectivity to the enterprise. And the panel's findings in December 1999 became the foundation of the law that made its way into law a month later. That measure, too, squeaked through a lame-duck session, but at least there was some public homework done. There was a glimmer of transparency.

Taking their time, in a slower-paced, regular session next year, would give lawmakers a chance for greater consideration:

They could do a thorough comparison with other states. That data could give lawmakers a guide — and the public a measure of confidence — that the salaries are within a reasonable range. In 1999, Rutgers professor Alan Rosenthal said a $10,000 increase from $35,000 to $45,000 was “minimally fair.” The Legislature tacked on $4,000 more.

There is almost a universal complaint that staff salaries are not fair, and that may very well be the case. But a study commission might also take a look at how many lawmakers weigh down their district payroll with political cronies earning a nominal salary just to stay in the state public pension system. Perhaps ending that pension-padding practice could curb the demand for higher staff payrolls.

Some administration officials argue that a pay hike for Cabinet and Cabinet-level jobs is justified even though Gov. Phil Murphy boosted Cabinet-level pay to $175,000 in 2018. “For the remainder of this administration … I want to be able to find good, strong, competitive candidates that continue to advance the mission of this governor and of the state in a responsible way,’’ Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, Murphy’s chief of staff, said in an interview. The current salary, she said, is not enough to attract high-caliber talent to fill slots as they become available in the final two years of his administration. Sounds like a convincing pitch, but how about a salary survey or some neutral third-party analysis to determine whether it's valid?

In a brief session with reporters last week, Scutari also cast doubt on fast-track approval of a new, comprehensive overhaul of the state’s affordable housing programs. He acknowledged that some early complaints about the project may reflect a lack of understanding of what’s in the complex project.

“That might be a reason to slow that down to give them a comfort level as to what we are doing,’’ he said.

Why not take the same approach to salary hikes?

