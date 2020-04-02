'Really overwhelmed': Americans are facing mounting issues filing for unemployment during COVID-19 crisis

To get an unemployment check, you first have to apply. And that's a problem for many people right now.

Across the country, Americans are struggling just to start the process as overwhelmed state computer and phone systems have been under siege by an unprecedented 10 million Americans – and counting – seeking assistance all at once after losing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kathy Mooradian, 65, of Livonia, Michigan, logged on to her state's website to apply for unemployment benefits just fine. But she ran into an error in the automated system, prompting her to call in her claim. That's when things went wrong.

Sometimes she gets a busy signal. Sometimes she's told the call can't be completed. When an automated voice has her "press 1," the call abruptly hangs up.

"This has happened over 100 times," Mooradian said this week, pinning blame on Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Our governor doesn't give a hoot about any of us."

More: Michiganders to Gov. Whitmer: Fix the damn unemployment website

Keith Reeves Sr. walked out of the Kentucky Career Center at 600 Cedar St. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The office was shut down, but he received information on how to apply for unemployment benefits online. More

The uphill battle to get approved for benefits is the result of a record 6.65 million Americans who filed first-time jobless claims last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department. It's yet another bleak sign of the severe economic ramifications of social distancing requirements that have shuttered businesses and forced people home.

The latest round of unemployment filings is on top of the previous week's claims tally of 3.3 million, exceeding in just two weeks the nearly 9 million who lost jobs from 2008 to 2010 amid the Great Recession.

The $2 trillion stimulus package, approved last week by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump, offers a boost of $600 per week to recipients of unemployment benefits for four months. It's in addition to up to $1,200 in one-time stimulus checks. But the $600 is dependent on filing for unemployment in the state of residence of the recipients.

More: Kentucky scrambles to keep up with unemployment claims after loosening rules

Charles Warner, 37, lost his factory job at the auto-parts maker Mubea in Kentucky last Friday.

He spent all day trying to sign up for unemployment benefits by phone. By the afternoon, he was still unable to get anything more than a pre-recorded message saying he should try again later.

“I’m going to have to keep trying,” said Warner, who lives paycheck to paycheck and supports his wife and 9-year-old son. “There’s nothing I can do. I can’t go three or four weeks without a check.”

The U.S. Department of Labor did not immediately respond to questions USA TODAY posed on the struggles to file unemployment.

During a Thursday news conference, Whitmer – who has gained a national spotlight during the coronavirus crisis – said her stay-at-home order for Michigan has "weighed heavily" on her and acknowledged the system is overwhelmed.

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) More

Michigan's unemployment claims ending March 28 topped 311,000, more than doubling from 128,000 the week before.

"My encouragement for folks is, keep attempting to get that application in," Whitmer said. "But, know that we understand the incredible strain on the system, the incredible number of people that have been impacted and we are going to work to make sure people get the unemployment that they need to get through this crisis."