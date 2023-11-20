'A really positive thing for Provincetown': body cams for police officers

The Provincetown Police Department will deploy body-worn cameras on all police officers starting Dec. 1, which the town said adds another layer of transparency to law enforcement and brings them in line with the 2020 Massachusetts police reform law.

Officers will not face disciplinary actions for policy violations in the first 90 days to give law enforcement personnel time to “acclimate to the new technology,” a statement released by the town said. The police and town manager’s office could not be reached for comment to explain what such policy violations would entail.

Select Board member Erik Borg said the initiative is a step in the right direction for safety, accountability and community policing.

“We want a police force that is familiar with the community and truly part of the community,” Borg said. “And so to me community policing just means that we're providing a little service that benefits all of us.”

Other police departments on the Cape — such as Wellfleet, Mashpee and Yarmouth — have already implemented a body-worn camera policy. Such initiatives have proven to enhance public trust and reduce officer complaints, the Provincetown statement said.

The footage will not be monitored live. Instead it will be uploaded at the end of an officer’s shift for later use if need be. Officers will be told to inform subjects they are being recorded, according to departmental policy.

"It's a really positive thing for Provincetown," Borg said. “We want a police force that is truly here to protect and serve."

