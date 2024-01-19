‘Really proud.’ Centre Region Council of Government’s executive director set to retire

The Centre Region Council of Government will soon begin a search for its next leader as its executive director announced his upcoming retirement this week.

Eric Norenberg plans to retire in June, he told the Centre Daily Times Wednesday. In his resignation letter he wrote his retirement comes with a “mixture of satisfaction and anticipation.”

Norenberg was hired as the executive director in 2020 and started the job just days before the COVID-19 pandemic forced much of the world into lockdown — a key factor over the first few years he was in the position.

“I’m especially proud of the way that our COG team responded to the challenges of the pandemic,” Norenberg said. “Even though it seems so long ago, it really wasn’t that long ago and we all had to navigate a lot of challenges through the pandemic without a real road map.”

Looking ahead, several projects are underway that will need to be completed as well as process improvements, which Norenberg said includes improving the budget process, establishing a long-range facilities plan and responding to the changing needs of the COG.

“Really, every agency has projects and initiatives that are underway that will continue to move forward as we transition to the next executive director and continue that teamwork. And that’s really one of the hallmarks of how this organization really works well together, between staff and elected officials,” he said.

Collaboration is a high priority for Norenberg and the COG, not only with its six member municipalities — the State College Borough, and College, Patton, Ferguson, Harris and Halfmoon townships — but also with the Bellefonte borough, the county government, Penn State and the State College Area School District. Norenberg said he hopes the elected officials in the Centre Region continue to make collaborative efforts to better the region.

“I think it is really important for the Centre Region Council of Governments to continue to provide high quality services for our member municipalities, and our residents here in the Centre Region and Centre County. This is one of the best examples of inter-municipal collaboration that you can find not only in Pennsylvania, but in the country. I think this is a great example and a model that should continue. I’m really proud to have been part of this organization for the four years that I’ve been here,” Norenberg said.

Rich Francke, a College Township Council member, previously served as the COG chair in 2022 and worked closely with Norenberg in that capacity and through other COG committees.

“Eric and I shared so much blood, sweat and tears together not only during my time as the Chair of the Centre Region COG in 2022 but various other COG committees throughout his tenure. I can only be happy for him and his family as they enter this new life chapter,” he wrote in an email to the CDT.

Francke spoke highly of Norenberg’s leadership through several challenging circumstances, including the pandemic.

“Beyond following a previous Executive Director that established the Centre Region COG as the gold standard of Councils of Government, he started in the early days of COVID-19, having to navigate uncharted territory in dealing with the pandemic while establishing himself in his new position,” Francke said. “Leading the Centre Region COG, with its member municipalities and 32 elected officials, is not an easy task even in the best of times let alone under those circumstances. But he, and we, came through and grew through lessons learned.”

Francke listed several “high profile projects” that Norenberg has overseen, including the Whitehall Road Regional Park, Spring Creek Education Building expansion and Welcome Pavilion at the Millbrook Marsh Nature Center. Additionally, he’s had a hand in hiring new leaders in almost every COG agency, he said.

“Their future success may be his longest lasting legacy,” Francke said.

These hires were included in Norenberg’s resignation letter; he said by filling key positions, the next director and staff will be in good hands.

“In recent years we have done well in filling key positions in the organization. These new employees joined a group of professionals with many years of valuable experience, so I leave you and the next Executive Director with a team of Agency Directors and staff that is knowledgeable and confident to serve the Region into the future. I know they will serve the organization well during the transition and beyond,” Norenberg wrote.

Jeremie Thompson, a Ferguson Township Supervisor and vice chair of the COG’s executive committee, also pointed to Norenberg’s role in filling essential staff positions, such as the emergency management/fire protection programs.

“I wish Eric the best in his retirement,” Thompson wrote in a text message.

Norenberg’s retirement plans include traveling with his wife, and visiting his kids and family.

Prior to the Centre Region COG, Norenberg served as city manager in Oberlin, Ohio and in Milford, Delaware. Before that, he worked for the City of Mesa, Arizona for more than 20 years.

For only the third time in the COG’s history, the general forum will search for a new director. Included in Monday’s general forum meeting agenda is a recommendation to establish a recruitment and screening committee for the next executive director.