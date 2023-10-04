'It's really, really tough': Daniel Marquez's attorney talks of plan to appeal sentence

The lawyer of a Cape Coral boy perp-walked by the Lee County Sheriff's Office says the boy and his father live the nightmare every day and are appealing a judge's decision to place the 11-year-old in an indefinite probation.

His attorney, Coral Gables-based Hilton Napoleon II, said the focus of the appeal is the alleged violation of Marquez's First and Fourteenth Amendments over the Lee County Sheriff's and court's treatment. They've taken the first step in appealing his sentence.

His family is also raising money to help in the fight.

Napoleon said one of the issues he's bringing up is that the child had to sit next to his trial attorney without his father, Dereck Marquez, a single parent. The courts only allow for the attorney to sit next to a defendant.

Napoleon began representing the Marquez family in the appeal.

Lee Circuit Judge Carolyn Swift found Daniel Marquez delinquent in a bench trial in July, ruling that the texts he sent a school friend last year constituted a threat to conduct a school shooting. At a sentencing hearing Aug. 3, Swift said she was withholding adjudication in the case, meaning it will not count as a conviction as long as Daniel Marquez follows the terms of his probation.

Swift didn't provide a length for Daniel Marquez's probation. He wasn't eligible for a jury trial, given his age. Adult offenders typically have a time period set on probation.

Previous reports from this news organization point out that the case stems from text messages Daniel Marquez sent to a classmate last year, days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.

Daniel Marquez testified, saying that the image of guns was part of a joke about scamming a friend and using the money to buy expensive items. But Swift did not find Daniel Marquez convincing after he gave some inconsistent answers about the timing of the texts and the contents of his phone under cross examination.

Florida law prohibits making written threats to conduct mass shootings, even if the threat is not sincere.

Three hours after Daniel Marquez's May 28, 2022, arrest, the sheriff’s office released a 22-second clip of a deputy walking the handcuffed middle-schooler to a cruiser. Daniel’s face was visible, and his name and date of birth were included in the accompanying Facebook post. The video accrued hundreds of thousands of views.

That walk marked Daniel Marquez's somewhat solo journey through the criminal justice system, particularly as he faced a judge.

"I don't think a child should ever have to sit alone next to an attorney without their parent being present," Napoleon said.

Napoleon said "it's a little bit troubling," given a parent is able to help during the probation portion, but not prior.

"You can have help in the penalty phase, but you can't have help when it comes to proving your innocence or having a conversation with your parents," Napoleon said.

He said the family is "still devastated at the end of the day."

"They feel like this became a political issue," Napoleon said, later adding that "all of this was at the expense of an 11-year-old child."

Napoleon said Dereck Marquez father has to be home to help comply with the imposed curfew.

The terms of the probation require Daniel Marquez to follow a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, seek permission before leaving Lee County and write a 500-word essay on the definition of a school threat and what he learned from his case.

Napoleon said Daniel Marquez has already completed the assigned essay, but the other requirements are taking a toll on his father and the rest of the family.

"It's really, really tough. And he's a single dad with another child," Napoleon said. "So the things that most of us do, like, take our kids to practice, or take at least one of the kids that's not on probation to practice ... all those things are being affected. Even going to the grocery store."

Napoleon said another issue is the manner in which they are requiring him to complete conditions of probation.

"It's almost as if they are trying to get him to admit that he did something wrong, while he is still professing his innocence on appeal," Napoleon said. "That's in violation of his constitutional right to remain silent; his constitutional right to plead not guilty; his constitutional right to appeal the conviction. And it's just ... they need to rethink the manner in which the conditions were given."

Napoleon said the written essay taught Daniel Marquez how the criminal justice system works.

"He just happened to be a part of it," Napoleon said. "So at the end of the day, that's what he learned."

Daniel Marquez also had to appear before Lee County's Neighborhood Accountability Board, a voluntary diversion program for youth who have been arrested.

Napoleon said probation officers visit the family's home to make sure Daniel Marquez complies with the curfew.

"They do have the right to go to his room and things like that to make sure that he's there," Napoleon said, later adding "it's almost like an indefinite sentence of probation."

Napoleon said "there's no guarantee" the judge will terminate Daniel Marquez's probation because the way the rules are written for juveniles.

"The judge can assert jurisdiction over a long period of time and there's no clarity as to when this is going to be over," he said. "And a lot of it is subjective to, 'What if the judge doesn't like the essay?'"

Napoleon said he and Dereck Marquez fear the judge could add conditions "and this can go for on and on and on and on and on."

"If they don't like his response to what he learned or what he got out of this experience, which is kind of crazy to ask an 11-year-old kid," Napoleon said.

The Marquez family is asking for support and contributions to a legal fund, saying Daniel Marquez's First and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated.

How is the case's outcome affecting Daniel Marquez in school?

Napoleon said Daniel Marquez was a straight-A student before his arrest.

"It's still early in the school year," Napoleon said, adding that, "I don't think that he has received any grades."

He added the experience has affected Daniel Marquez emotionally.

"He does get concerned when he sees police officers," Napoleon said. "He's concerned whether or not they're going to take him away from his dad for doing something that is not even a violation of the law. He's just afraid in general, and it's the problem [that] comes when it's the people who are supposed to protect us are the ones that are violating our constitutional rights."

Dean Draznin, a spokesperson for the family, said family and friends hoped Daniel Marquez would be exonerated.

Draznin said Dereck Marquez father is a wounded Iraq veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

He added that although Dereck Marquez works, the family faces "serious financial challenges."

"I have been around from the beginning of this situation, and I've seen how taxing it is," Draznin said.

Draznin said Daniel Marquez's education and opportunities moving forward remain unknown.

"This is a very, very selfish act on the part of the sheriff, who was out for his own aggrandizement," Draznin said.

Draznin said Daniel Marquez is also subject to periodic drug tests.

What happens after the appeal?

Napoleon said the family is pondering the possibility of suing in civil court after the sheriff's office's video of his arrest went viral.

How did 'Friends of Daniel' come to fruition?

Following his probationary sentence, community members have created a support group for Daniel Marquez: "Friends of Daniel."

"Well, it came into fruition because people saw what happened, and contrary to the false images that the sheriff initially put out on social media, people found out what really happened with the facts of the case," Napoleon said.

By Monday, an online petition spearheaded by the support group has garnered more than 40,700 signatures and raised more than $9,700.

Daniel Marquez's attorney shares his hope

"I think that once all of the facts are exposed, and all the information is out there, any person who has a child, especially a young 10-year-old child that has access to a telephone, they're going to be petrified as to what happened with Daniel, and they're going to be scared that it could happen to their kid or someone else's kid," Napoleon said.

Napoleon, who's a father too, said he "couldn't imagine something like this happening to my child."

How much has the case cost the family?

"It's hard to put a number on it," Napoleon said. "If you can't work, then it's hard to say how much money you would have earned. But it's tough."

Napoleon said additional litigation is going to cost the family money.

"There is no amount of money you could pay me as a parent, for my kids to go through something like this," Napoleon said. "It's a complete and total nightmare."

Napoleon expressed the costs are also emotional and psychological.

"Life goes on, but this is always hanging over their heads until it gets resolved," Draznin said.

Capt. Anita Iriarte, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, declined comment. The News-Press couldn't reach Dereck Marquez for comment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cape Coral family ponders lawsuit after boy's perp walk by Lee sheriff