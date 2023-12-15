Do we really need recreational pot with drug abuse and reckless driving on rise? | Letters

Jon McCray Jones’ guest column suggesting that marijuana be legalized because a majority of Wisconsin residents support it ignores the real costs of substance abuse to the abusers, their families, and often the public (“Members of state Legislature use impeachment threat to retain power,” Oct. 22).

During an epidemic of reckless driving, do we need more potheads flying high on our roadways? Do we want more children smoking weed? Co-workers? Neighbors? Service providers? People whose mental acuity impacts our lives? Increased access to recreational drugs only increases the risks.

As a policy analyst for the ACLU of Wisconsin, Jones apparently fails to grasp the impact, the true cost of yet another abusive substance (in addition to alcohol, opiates and other increasingly destructive substances) to already atrisk groups. All because the majority of Wisconsin residents polled want it.

Wisconsin is indeed playing dangerous games with democracy. One of them is pandering to those who value temporary euphoria over public health and safety. Only, it’s more than a game.

For many good reasons, we don’t need more dopers in our state. Prescribed medicinal marijuana yes. Recreational no.

Andrew Ewert, Milwaukee

