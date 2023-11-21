‘Really sad to see this’: A Kansas City sports supply shop has closed

Duck’s Flying Discs, a Northland retailer of disc golf equipment at 3805 N. Oak Trafficway, closed permanently over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, owner Christopher Dendurent said “the facility’s closure aligns with the long-term strategic direction of CGD Inc., and it is with regret that we must cease operations at this location.”

CGD is the parent company of Duck’s, which also has two locations in Wichita.

“Really sad to see this,” one Facebook commenter said.

The shop sold discs, apparel and other disc golf accessories.

A handful of disc golf stores remain in the Kansas City area. Dynamic Discs has a location at 4254 N. Oak Trafficway, just up the street from the Duck’s that closed, and another at 2866 W. 47th Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas, near the popular Rosedale Disc Golf Courses. There is also Maverick Discs in Olathe and Skyline Discs in Raymore.