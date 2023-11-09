‘It’s really scary’: Police investigate 2 deadly St. Johns neighborhood shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings within three days in the St. Johns neighborhood.

Authorities say a man died in the hospital from bullet wounds Tuesday night after he was found less than three miles away from where 30-year-old Tyrae Hernandez was shot to death near Cathedral Park on Sunday.

Officers found Hernandez 30 minutes after the shooting when a family member discovered her in the parking lot, where she died. Later that day, a car associated with Hernandez was found burned on Northeast Marine Drive near McGuire Island.

Records show the man who died on Tuesday marked the 61st homicide and the 52nd caused by gunfire in Portland this year. It is unclear whether these shootings are connected, but officials say it’s rare to have two shootings in such close proximity.

“We understand how concerning these recent shootings are to the community, but fortunately, it is rare to have two fatal shootings within days and blocks of each other,” PPB said in a statement on Wednesday. “Rest assured, homicide detectives with the Portland Police Bureau are working hard to learn what happened and make arrests where appropriate.”

Those living and working in Saint Johns say it’s terrifying.

“So my concern is like there’s someone loose that’s shooting people,” Shannon, a local resident, said. “I don’t know if it’s one person or two people. I’d like to know the backstory of the people that did get shot to see. But yeah, it’s really scary because we don’t know what’s going on and it’s just petrifying.”

Police are asking anyone with details on these shootings to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at michael.schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference Case No. 23-288810.

