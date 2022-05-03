'It's a really scary time': Abortion-rights protests planned in wake of Supreme Court leak

WASHINGTON — Abortion rights protests around the United States were planned Tuesday in response to the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

Demonstrators gathered Monday outside the Supreme Court in Washington and returned Tuesday after a Politico report detailed the draft from Associate Justice Samuel Alito that said, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start."

Organizers from the Women's March, a global protest held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, called on supporters of abortion rights to rally outside federal courthouses and other government buildings Tuesday evening.

Both abortion-rights and anti-abortion activists rallied outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, holding signs and chanting into megaphones.

George Washington University freshmen Ellie Small, 19, and Emma Hearns, 18, took a break from studying for finals Tuesday to join the protest for abortion rights.

"We are here because it's a really scary time to be a young woman," Small said.

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.

Elsewhere in the United States, demonstrations were also being organized.

A call to gather in Foley Square across the street from Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse in Manhattan was being circulated on social media among New York groups. Former U.S. Senator in New York and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also shared the details of the Foley Square protest on Twitter.

Social media posts circulating also indicated protests were being planned near the Texas state capitol in Austin, U.S. courthouse in Los Angeles and U.S. courthouse in Chicago.

In Washington, Jen Miller, 37, stood in silence giving the nation’s highest court the middle finger. “It just makes me feel better,” she said.

Calling the leaked Supreme Court document a “bad opinion,” Miller said she hopes the news encourages Democrats to fight back — first by “bombing” the filibuster and passing a law to protect abortion. “I want the Democrats to do their damn job,” Miller added.

Anti-abortion activists clustered outside the court chanting and holding multi-colored posters, but by 11 a.m., many had departed as the crowd of abortion-rights demonstrators swelled.

“Abortion is oppression," Maggie Donica, 21, said into a megaphone. Though she described herself as anti-abortion, Donica said her primary reason for protesting is to return the right to decide on abortion to states.

“(Overturning Roe) is a statement of neutrality and it gives the states back the right to make their decisions,” she said.

