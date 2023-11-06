‘Really sickening;’ 2-year-old ‘smacked’ by former daycare teacher, mother says

A former daycare worker is facing charges after being accused of assaulting children.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to a local mother who said what the worker did is "sickening."

The incidents allegedly occurred at Creative World of Learning on W. Goodman Road in Fairborn.

News Center 7 spoke exclusively with one parent who said the worker “smacked,” “pushed,” and “yanked” her two-year-old son’s arm and the actions were caught on video.

Police say the woman’s son was one of three toddlers the childcare worker assaulted at the facility.

A spokesperson for the Fairborn Police Department confirmed the 24-year-old worker was arrested on Friday and is facing nine counts of assault and nine counts of child endangering.

In a statement from the daycare obtained by News Center 7, a spokesperson stated the worker had been fired.

“We took immediate action to terminate the individual’s employment with our childcare program. We are committed to maintaining a safe, nurturing, and respectful environment for all children, parents, and faculty members,” a spokesperson for the daycare said.

