Do You Really Need to Sort Your Laundry?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- The Daily Beast
Suspect in Wisconsin Parade Rampage Had Just Posted Bail on Violent Charges
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe lone suspect in the SUV attack that killed at least five and injured dozens more at a quaint holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday has been identified as a 39-year-old who recently posted bail on reckless-endangerment charges.Darrell Brooks is set to be charged with five counts of intentional homicide in connection with the Sunday evening incident involving a red Ford Escape that plowed through barricades and into the crowd, sparking pani
- Yahoo Life
Kim Kardashian's sultry bikini photo drops jaws and raises questions: 'Did Pete take this?'
The reality star shared a shot from her "happy place" — and fans are wondering if new beau Pete Davidson played photographer.
- USA TODAY Sports
Will Pistons' Isaiah Stewart be suspended after LeBron James melee? 'He was upset for a reason'
Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he didn't think big man Isaiah Stewart would face discipline after a fracas in which LeBron James hit Stewart in face.
- Yahoo Sports Canada
Rangers coach loses it on star player after team's dramatic, last-second win
We did not have Gerard Gallant absolutely snapping on Mika Zibanejad after the Rangers' thrilling win over the Sabres on our bingo cards.
- Consequence of Sound
Rapper Is Suspected Driver in Wisconsin Parade Tragedy That Killed Five, Injured 40
Darrell Brooks, Jr., aka MathBoi Fly, allegedly used the same red SUV that tore through the parade in one of his music videos. Rapper Is Suspected Driver in Wisconsin Parade Tragedy That Killed Five, Injured 40 Wren Graves
- SNY
Yankees trade Tyler Wade to Angels
The Yankees announced they have traded Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
- HuffPost
Ted Cruz Gets Shut Down On CBS For Indulging Voter Fraud Lies
There was no evidence of widespread fraud. "You know that," Margaret Brennan told the senator.
- STYLECASTER
The Queen’s Great-Grandsons Were Baptized at Windsor Amid Claims William Won’t Let Lili Be Christened There
Prince William reportedly didn't think it'd be a "good idea."
- Yahoo Life
Kourtney Kardashian shows off toned abs in string bikini while vacationing in Mexico: 'La romántica'
The reality star, 42, is enjoying her life by the pool, her fiancé and an epic movie night on the beach.
- Atlanta Black Star
‘That’s Not the Narrative You’re Used to Is It?’: White Radical Feminist Dragged on Twitter for Questioning Why ‘King Richard’ Is About Richard Williams and Not Venus and Serena
Since its recent release, “King Richard,” the movie centered around the rise to success for Venus and Serena Williams with the help of their father, […]
- Town & Country
Queen Elizabeth Attends the Christening of Two of Her Great-Grandchildren
August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall were baptized in a private ceremony in Windsor today, with their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth present.
- People
Daddy-Daughter Date Night! Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
- Consequence of Sound
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Went Too Far With Its Most Unsettling Cameo
In Jason Reitman's new sequel, the most disturbing ghost isn't Muncher. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Went Too Far With Its Most Unsettling Cameo Liz Shannon Miller
- People
Paris Hilton Shares Honeymoon Photos from Bora Bora with 'My Love' Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are celebrating with a “honeymoon world tour” after tying the knot on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles
- BGR
This gritty new Netflix fantasy series has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score
This kind of thing doesn’t happen often with new Netflix shows. But when critics and fans both agree that a new series is a near-flawless hit? You’ve got to sit up and take notice. Especially, when the 100% perfect scores start showing up on review sites. All of which, and more, explains why Netflix just … The post This gritty new Netflix fantasy series has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score appeared first on BGR.
- MMA Junkie
5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 198: Miesha Tate’s comeback gets a reality check
Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC Fight Night 198, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.
- USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State jumps to No. 3, while Oregon and Michigan State fall out of top 10 in coaches poll
Ohio State rose to No. 3 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, while Oregon and Michigan State fell out of the top 10 after Week 12 in college football.
- INSIDER
I made Ina Garten's easy overnight mac and cheese, and it was one of the best dishes I've ever made for Thanksgiving
Ina Garten said this is the "creamiest, crustiest, most delicious mac and cheese" that she's ever made — and she's not lying.
- BuzzFeed
I've Given Birth Vaginally And Here Are 12 Surprising Things Everyone Should Know
Buckle up, you're in for a wild ride.View Entire Post ›
- Fighting Irish Wire
Kirk Herbstreit has new top six following Oregon’s blowout loss
What is your top six after Oregon and Michigan State were both routed Saturday?