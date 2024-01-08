‘Really strange’ dog was rescued from a junkyard. Now, he has a new home in NC

A dog with the “sweetest eyes” was rescued from a junkyard — and now, the pup has a new home in North Carolina.

“It was an amazing feeling,” said Brooke Fornea, a spokesperson for Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. “We were definitely a little bit worried that it might take him longer than a normal dog to find a home just because of his quirkiness.”

Among Mike the dog’s unique qualities is his love for chicken meatballs. He also is hesitant around people but opens up when he’s with other pups.

“He’s a really strange little guy,” Fornea told McClatchy News in a Jan. 5 phone interview. “We all fell in love with him like immediately.”

With almost no human contact in his life, Mike is a very unique puppy. He was rescued by a good citizen who found him... Posted by Brother Wolf Animal Rescue on Thursday, January 4, 2024

Mike was roughly 4 months old when he came to Brother Wolf, located in the popular mountain town of Asheville. He was living with a group of dogs in a junkyard when a good Samaritan found them about three weeks ago, the animal rescue said.

The man rescued the dogs and gave the puppy the nickname Dirty Mike because he had matted fur and needed a bath. Brother Wolf said the pup also was underweight and treated for worms.

Mike, believed to have had “almost no human contact in his life,” spent time in foster care as he got more accustomed to people. When he went up for adoption, the animal rescue hoped to find him a home with another dog that could teach him.

“He prefers to initiate affection first,” the rescue wrote Jan. 4 in a Facebook post. “If you move slowly and give him snacks, he loves to sit by you and give you the sweetest eyes. He is obsessed with other animals and needs a dog friend(s) in the home to be happy.”

Eventually, Mike was matched with owners that were the right fit, leaving the animal rescue “over the moon.” A heartwarming photo posted to Facebook on Jan. 7 shows the pup’s adoption celebration.

“It just brings us a lot of joy, and it’s definitely very uplifting and makes the hard work worth it,” Fornea said.

‘Playful’ shelter dog was overlooked for months — until a new NC worker ‘fell in love’

Dog with ‘gentle soul’ finds home with former veterinarian in heartwarming NC adoption

Dog has spent most of life ‘getting passed over’ in NC shelter. Now Pie needs a home