‘I really suck at this.’ Third time’s not a charm for would-be crook, CO cops say

Some people just aren’t cut out for a life of crime.

A failed Colorado car thief was caught for the third time trying to break into a vehicle, police say.

“I really suck at this,” he told the deputy before he was arrested, according to a post by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“They say perseverance is a good thing, but that’s not always true,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Police say Tom Sheldon, 32, tried to steal a car in recent weeks but “was caught by the homeowner.” He escaped before deputies arrived on the scene.

They say they found him down the street trying to steal another car. When deputies approached him, Sheldon reportedly said, “I can’t. I’m trying to steal this truck.”

Sheldon was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County jail and was released on bail.

But the story doesn’t end there, as noted by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called in again for a report of a man breaking into a car. They say they found Sheldon, who told the officers, “I really suck at this.”

Sheldon is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court Tuesday, according to inmate records.