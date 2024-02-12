'Really talented people': Nearly 73,000 students apply to UT for fall, setting record

Factors leading to a record-breaking number of applications to the University of Texas include the school's investment in professors and research as well as the state's growth.

The University of Texas at Austin received almost 73,000 undergraduate applications for the fall 2024 semester — yet again breaking a record for the UT System’s flagship university.

Most students, excluding a few programs on a different schedule, received their admission decision Feb. 1, Joey Williams, the director of marketing supporting undergraduate admissions recruitment, told the American-Statesman.

As required by state law, the top 6% of all Texas high school students are offered automatic entry to the university — making up 75% of UT’s incoming class. The remaining 25%, students not automatically admitted, are chosen from a holistic review process, and this year that group had an acceptance rate of 11%.

“There’s a lot of really talented people trying to get into UT, and they’re all really high caliber,” Williams said. “The staff, they work very hard to recruit the best that they can, so it’s an exciting time of year.”

In September, after 66,109 students applied, UT reached an all-time high for enrollment at 53,802 students — 9,385 of whom were first-time, first-year undergraduates.

Williams and his team do marketing to support undergraduate recruitment. He said the state's growth is probably contributing to the increase in applicants.

The other dynamic at play, he said, is that UT-Austin is the flagship university of the UT System, which has 14 academic and health institutions. UT is ranked ninth among the top public universities by U.S. News & World Report.

Willliams said UT’s investment in professors and research is also attracting more students.

“UT has always been academically a very strong institution, but over the past five or 10 years it continues to get stronger,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of extremely competitive programs, top-ranked programs across the university. I think a lot of those investments have started to pay off.”

The deadline for paying an enrollment deposit is May 1. UT will release 2024 enrollment data in September.

But at this stage, Williams said he is very excited about the class of 2028.

“The students that we get to engage with, they’re just so talented, and they’re so ambitious and so bright,” he said. “It makes me really hopeful and optimistic about the future, because there’s a lot of students that come here and want to make the world a better place.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: University of Texas at Austin sets undergraduate application record