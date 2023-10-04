‘Really a terrible idea.’ Bokhari, Hand clash on panhandling in District 6 council rematch

City Council candidates in Charlotte’s closest-watched race clashed Tuesday over how to address panhandling in a forum hosted by the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

District 6’s Republican incumbent Tariq Bokhari and Democratic challenger Stephanie Hand offered differing views on how to balance compassion for people with public safety amid city discussions about whether to reinstate criminal penalties for city ordinances. Hand and Bokhari are locked in a rematch of a 2022 race in south Charlotte that was decided by less than 400 votes.

Asked how she would approach panhandling concerns, Hand said she would look into what other cities have done to address the issue and examine whether new technologies could help police with monitoring.

Hand, a Methodist minister who worked in airport management, said it’s important to bring together local leaders, nonprofits and faith-based groups to provide help to those panhandling out of necessity.

“I want to get boots on the ground … to actually uncover what is really happening and not make assumptions. That’s what it’s going to take to actually rid us of illegal panhandlers,” she said.

In his response, Bokhari said he was “obligated to rebut” Hand’s answer “because not only is that a really terrible idea, it’s actually a great example of the problem in the current leaders of our city in addressing this problem.”

“If anyone just generically at a high level thinks that we’re gonna as a government be able to get down to the core of ‘Why are you actually panhandling,’ I can tell you, that’s an impossible task,” he said. “But if you think that’s a good use of our police officers’ time, that is even worse.”

Bokhari went on to say that he doesn’t think anyone should be panhandling, whether they’re really in need of aid or not, and that those who truly need assistance should look to nonprofits and other community efforts.

Hand responded that she is “against criminalizing people who are in need.”

“I’m saying we have to use the faith community, the philanthropic community, the business community and organizations who are working in those areas to decide ‘Hey, who’s really legit out here in the streets?’” and needs help and who is threatening public safety and needs to be removed, she said.

Crimes for Charlotte ordinances

The candidates also spoke about implications of the City Council’s Housing, Safety and Community Committee’s Monday vote to ask police and city staff for more information about reinstating criminal penalties for some ordinances that were previously repealed at the state level. That vote was spurred by recent complaints from uptown residents about public pooping, urination and drinking.

Hand said it’s important for the council to consider “the unintended consequences” of such actions, especially for people experiencing homelessness.

“I think we have to manage and watch and analyze those policies to ensure that we’re getting peoples’ basic needs met,” she said.

Bokhari, who is part of the committee looking into the ordinances, said he agrees “empathy is necessary in these situations,” but a firm approach is needed.

“The problem that exists is that this community has been unwilling to do the other part of that, which is having a spine and doing some of the tough things that are uncomfortable to do,” he said. “And ultimately ended up creating a bigger problem, not just for our community and quality of life, but for those folks who are there in those situations.”

Bokhari and Hand also discussed transportation, transparency and other topics during the event. The forum also featured a debate between Democrat Tiawana Brown and Republican James H. Bowers, who are competing to represent City Council District 3. Current District 3 representative Victoria Watlington is seeking an at-large seat on the council this election cycle.

Early voting begins for the general election Oct. 19, and Election Day is Nov. 7.