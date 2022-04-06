‘I really want him to see that he hurt us:’ Man pleads not guilty in death of local hairstylist

The man accused of murdering Jacksonville hairstylist Tevin Robinson faced a judge today and pleaded not guilty. Action News Jax first told you about Robinson’s death just over a day into the new year.

On March 12, police announced the arrest of Keith Keglar Jr., who now faces charges of murder and unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm.

It wasn’t an easy time for the family members who showed up to court. They told Action News Jax it was a rollercoaster of emotions, but said they’re going to make sure they attend every court date, so their son’s accused killer sees how badly they’re hurting.

Robinson’s mother even had an emotional outburst toward the end of the session.

“Let her leave the courtroom, thank you,” the judge said.

His mother, Shemekia Robinson, said it was her first time seeing her son’s accused killer in person for the first time.

“Emotional, just angry,” she said. “First time seeing his face, I was angry.”

Her son Tevin Robinson was gunned down just over one day into the new year. His accused killer, Keith Keglar Jr. pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm charge.

“We entered pleas of not guilty, request a pre-trial date please, your honor,” his public defender said.

Keeping Tevin’s spirit alive, family members showed up in T-shirts dedicated to the beloved hairstylist.

“I really want him to see that he hurt us. Tevin had people who loved him,” she said. “Why would you do that? I want him to see my face every time he goes out to court.”

Police say Robinson was found unresponsive in a car in the Highland Square shopping center on Dunn Avenue, and the shooting was caught on a security camera.

The video shows Robinson pull up in his car, then someone goes inside. Roughly ten minutes go by, then there’s a flash, which Action News Jax did not show. Moments later, that same person is seen running away.

For Robinson’s mother, she would do anything to have her son back.

“I just miss my son so much,” she said.

Since Keglar Jr. was arrested in March, Robinson’s aunt told Action News Jax that someone from his family contacted them and wanted to have a conversation, but said she said she doesn’t care to have it, saying even if it was an apology, a “sorry” means nothing right now.

A pretrial date for Keglar Jr. has been set for May 4.

