Do you really need a water or sewer line protection plan? Here’s what you should know

Should you invest in a water or sewer line protection plan?

If something happens to the lines on their property, a homeowner is responsible for repairs. This has led to several types of protection plans being offered in the Des Moines metro area to cover a major repair.

What is a sewer or septic line protection plan?

HomeServe recently sent out a mailer in Des Moines touting its sewer and septic line protection plan. Those lines are buried underground and are subjected to changing soil conditions, ground shifting and corrosion, according to the mailer.

HomeServe's plan provides homeowners repair coverage with no deductible and a 24-hour service line available to schedule repairs for $15.49.

Does the sewer protection plan differ from Des Moines Water Works' water service line plan?

The diagram shows the typical location of a water service line, which runs from a residences' water meter to the Des Moines Water Works water main.

Des Moines Water Works customers may be familiar with the HomeServe name. It's the company behind the water service line plan offered by the utility since 2012.

The difference between these plans is that they cover two separate lines: One covers water lines, clean water for drinking, and the other covers sewer or septic lines for dirty water.

Des Moines Water Work's current rate for the exterior water service line is $6.49. This optional program is through HomeServe, but is billed with monthly water usage. This plan only covers your exterior water line and stop box.

Will your homeowners insurance cover you? How do you evaluate water line and sewer protection plans?

Des Moines Water Works says it does not endorse or bill for other plans or coverage through HomeServe, such as their exterior sewer and septic line plan. Water Works is also not responsible for sewer lines, as those are controlled by the city of Des Moines' public works department.

"Often the water line service plans are offered by repair vendors and are not an insurance product regulated by the Iowa Insurance Division," said Chance McElhaney, chief operations officer of the Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services. "However, some insurance carriers do offer products that are actual insurance coverage."

McElhaney recommended Iowans consult with a licensed insurance agent to evaluate what coverage is necessary for their particular risk, and works with their budget.

Brett Middendorf, senior vice president at Middendorf Insurance Associates, said that insuring both is important.

"I would recommend that anybody interested in this coverage should check first with their homeowners insurance carrier or their agent and find out if it's even offered by the company," Middendorf said.

If there's a sewer line coverage plan already offered by your insurance company, Middendorf recommends going with that plan, based on coverage and costs. And if it's not, he said the Des Moines Water Works plan is a good next option.

Myles Meehan, a HomeServe spokesperson, told Axios that while they encourage homeowners to review their existing insurance, it's unusual for their policies to cover both water and sewer lines.

Consider whether plans have limits to the amount of coverage they include or if any deductibles apply.

How often do water line breaks really happen in Des Moines?

Crews in Oklahoma worked this fall to complete a higher than usual number of water service line and water main repairs.

In any given year, as many as 1,000 Des Moines Water Works customers are faced with water service line repairs or service line replacement, said Melissa Walker, communications and outreach manager for Des Moines Water Works.

About 80% are related to inoperable stop boxes. Customers in Des Moines are responsible for their water service lines from the water main to the meter, including the stop box.

What might water or sewer line repairs cost a homeowner with no coverage?

"Current pricing for a water service line is $10,000 to $12,000," Walker said. "It can be on the higher end if the street must be dug into to complete the repair."

HomeServe's sewer plan includes up to $10,000 in annual coverage. Its promotional materials say repairs cost about $5,800 on average.

Since 2012, HomeServe has completed 4,914 water service line jobs for Des Moines Water Works customers. This is an estimated cost savings of more than $9 million if customers had to pay for those repairs out of pocket.

Are there any benefits unique to Water Work's plan?

Former Water Works CEO Bill Stowe touted in 2013 that the service line plan was customized to meet the needs of local customers compared to plans offered by other third-party service providers.

One unique benefit in the water service line plan is unlimited coverage. Walker said that other plans have limits to the amount of benefit that is paid to the customer.

Walker added that HomeServe has been a partner in the Des Moines community, assisting low-income households through its HomeServe Cares program, which assists some low-income residents with emergency repairs.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: HomeServe offers sewer line protection plans to Des Moines residents