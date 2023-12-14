Really!? You'll Never Guess Who Trump Said Was Better Than MLK Jr.

SELMA, NC - APRIL 09: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson joins the stage with former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. The rally comes about five weeks before North Carolinas primary elections where Trump has thrown his support behind candidates in some key Republican races.



SELMA, NC - APRIL 09: Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson joins the stage with former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. The rally comes about five weeks before North Carolinas primary elections where Trump has thrown his support behind candidates in some key Republican races.

Former President Donald Trump is known for making grandiose proclamations, but his comments on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago might catch a lot of Black people off guard.



During the joint campaign event with North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, Trump compared the gubernatorial candidate to our most famous Civil Rights icon. “First, it was the voice,” Trump said about Robinson. “I said, ‘That voice is good.’” He added, “And then, I said, ‘You know what, I swear, I think you’re better than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’”

Facebook posts from an account that appears to belong to North Carolina Lt. Gov. also suggest that Robinson just might have a problem with his own people.

“Someone asked me if I considered myself part of the ‘African-American’ community. I told them NO!” reads a Facebook post. “They asked me why and I said, ‘Why would I want to be part of a “community” that devalues it’s fathers, overburdens it’s mothers, and murders its children by the millions? Why would I want to be part of a “community” that sucks from the putrid tit of the government and then complains about getting sour milk?’”

The post and Robinson’s comments on the podcast were first reported on by WUNC North Carolina Public Radio.

“It’s bad enough Donald Trump endorsed and campaigned alongside Mark Robinson, a notorious extremist who disparaged the Black community and trashed the Civil Rights Movement,” said DNC National Press Secretary Sarafina Chitika, in a statement, “but now he’s bringing him back out on the campaign trail. When Trump said that Robinson – a man who claims the Civil Rights Movement was a shadowy subplot to ‘subvert capitalism’ that made Black Americans worse off – is ‘better than Dr. Martin Luther King,’ he insulted and disrespected generations of Black Americans who have fought tirelessly for their rights.”

