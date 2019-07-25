Is Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Potentially Undervalued?

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), which is in the real estate business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to $13.11 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $5.18. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Realogy Holdings's current trading price of $5.6 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Realogy Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Realogy Holdings worth?

Great news for investors – Realogy Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Realogy Holdings’s ratio of 6.4x is below its peer average of 16.91x, which suggests the stock is undervalued compared to the Real Estate industry. However, given that Realogy Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Realogy Holdings generate?

NYSE:RLGY Past and Future Earnings, July 25th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 26% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Realogy Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since RLGY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RLGY for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RLGY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

