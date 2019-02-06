How Do Realord Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1196) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Realord Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1196) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Realord Group Holdings:

0.00008 = HK$2.1m ÷ (HK$10b – HK$798m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Realord Group Holdings has an ROCE of 0.008%.

Is Realord Group Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Realord Group Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Commercial Services industry average of 11%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Realord Group Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Realord Group Holdings reported an ROCE of 0.008% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. That implies the business has been improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Realord Group Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Realord Group Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Realord Group Holdings has total assets of HK$10b and current liabilities of HK$798m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 7.7% of its total assets. Realord Group Holdings has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.