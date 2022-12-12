RealTech AG's (ETR:RTC) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider RealTech AG (ETR:RTC) as an attractive investment with its 10.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

RealTech certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For RealTech?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, RealTech would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 57%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 7.6% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's understandable that RealTech's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of RealTech revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for RealTech that you need to take into consideration.

