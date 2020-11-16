Realtime Data And Realtime Adaptive Streaming Announce Significant Victories At The Federal Circuit And The Patent Trial And Appeal Board (PTAB)





WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FEDERAL CIRCUIT NEWS: On October 23rd, the Federal Circuit vacated and remanded the District of Delaware's ruling that five Realtime Data patents were invalid under § 101, which relates to patent-eligibility. The Federal Circuit found that the district court's ruling was cursory and flawed, and reinstated 159 claims across five patents. Realtime Data is now resuming district court actions across the country asserting these patents.





In a unanimous opinion, Circuit Judge O'Malley wrote, "Our conclusion that the district court must do more in this case is reinforced, moreover, by the fact that through its abbreviated process the district court eviscerated five of Realtime's patents and completely resolved four separate district court actions. While much can be said on the benefits of judicial efficiency, the process used here strays beyond efficient to the realm of insufficient."

In his concurring opinion, Circuit Judge Taranto wrote, "In the present cases, the district court erred at the foundational stage." And he further found that "Because the court overgeneralized, or oversimplified, the claims in [a] fundamental way, the court in effect failed to conduct the inquiries required under the branch of § 101 doctrine relevant here."

IPR NEWS: Last year Google filed an IPR challenging certain claims of Realtime Adaptive Streaming's '046 patent. On November 10th, the PTAB issued a final written decision upholding the validity of all challenged claims. This follows an earlier Netflix IPR in which the PTAB upheld the validity of 21 of 21 challenged claims. Realtime Adaptive Streaming has now prevailed on all IPR challenges to the '046 patent. Indeed, at the oral hearing, Administrative Patent Judge Gregg I. Anderson noted that "there's absolutely no support" for Google's arguments that the '046 patent was invalid in light of the prior art.

"These decisions clearly validate Realtime's decades-long and vital inventions in the field of digital data compression." noted Managing Member, Stephen McErlain, "Realtime's pioneering use of multiple sophisticated compression techniques, first developed in the late 1990s, has become the gold standard in modern data storage, network acceleration and Streaming Media systems worldwide."

ABOUT REALTIME DATA LLC.

Realtime Data is an inventor-owned research and development company with technology and intellectual property in the fields of data compression and acceleration since 1998. The Company's technology accelerates the way data is stored, retrieved, transmitted, and received. It has become an underlying technology to areas of modern systems where increased bandwidth, capacity and speed are in demand. Realtime Data's technology is protected by over 50 United States Patents with numerous patents pending. Realtime Data's patent portfolio has been licensed to some of the worlds' top companies, including leaders in the global computing, wireless, streaming media, WAN acceleration, and financial services markets.



