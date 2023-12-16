Realtor.com released 2024 forecast for top housing markets

There's some good news coming in the housing market.

At least according to Realtor.com's new growth report, Top Housing Markets for 2024.

And three New Jersey areas are among the top 100, which identifies the local housing markets that are poised to see a strong combined increase in home sales and listing prices in the new year.

Affordability will increase, the group says, due to a slow decline in sale prices and mortgage rates.

"Now that we're seeing the beginning of an affordability turnaround, home buyers are still looking for markets where they can capitalize on lower prices," said Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale in a press release. "Even in some of the more expensive markets, we'll see double-digit sales growth as sales start to rebound from their historic lows, helped by mortgage rates which are expected to finally relent."

The top 10 markets are primarily located in Southern California, the Northeast and the Midwest.

Those are:

Toledo, Ohio

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif.

Rochester, N.Y.

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, Calif.

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

Bakersfield, Calif.

Springfield, Mass.

Worcester, Mass.-Conn.

Grand Rapids-Kentwood, Mich.

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

Top New Jersey housing markets

Coming in at No. 23 was the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ area, with forecasts of :

2024 existing home sale counts year over year: 2.2 percent

2024 existing home sale counts vs 2017-19 average: -13.2 percent

2024 existing home median sale price year over year: 5 percent

2024 existing home median sale price vs. 2017-19 average: 63.3 percent

Combined 2024 existing home sales and price growth: 7.3 percent

The next New Jersey market on the list was New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, coming in at No. 75.

2024 existing home sale counts year over year: -10.8 percent

2024 existing home sale counts vs 2017-19 average: -37.5 percent

2024 existing home median sale price year over year: 3 percent

2024 existing home median sale price vs. 2017-19 average: 47.7 percent

Combined 2024 existing home sales and price growth: -7.8 percent

The final New Jersey market in the Top 100 is Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, at No. 80.

2024 existing home sale counts year over year: -13.4 percent

2024 existing home sale counts vs 2017-19 average: -36 percent

2024 existing home median sale price year over year: 3.8 percent

2024 existing home median sale price vs. 2017-19 average: 48.5 percent

Combined 2024 existing home sales and price growth: -9.6 percent

To see the Top 100 markets and read the full report, visit realtor.com/research/top-housing-markets-2024.

