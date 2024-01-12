Realtor finds body in garbage bin while preparing for Minnesota open house, he says

A body was found inside a garbage bin of an unoccupied home, according to a Jan. 7 news release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Realtor Josh Fredrickson discovered the body as he was preparing the property for an open house, according to WCCO.

Fredrickson called police Jan. 6 about an unknown vehicle parked in the home’s garage, the station reported. The vehicle was gone the next day, but a garbage bin was left behind.

Fredrickson and the homeowner discovered the body while attempting to move the garbage bin ahead of the open house, KARE 11 reported.

“It was super heavy,” Fredrickson told the station. “I peeled the tarp back…I looked at Bill and said, ‘there’s an effing body in here, there is a body in here’”, he told the station.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Reid Christopher Johnson, according to a Jan. 8 news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Johnson’s cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

“That’s somebody’s son, somebody’s baby, somebody’s brother,” Fredrickson told WCCO.

Johnson “leaves behind a legacy of humor, kindness, love, and a contagious laugh,” according to his obituary.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of Johnson’s death, and no arrests have been announced, police said.

