Realtor showing home finds couple in pool after they had sex, Florida cops say

A Realtor brought clients to see a home for sale and found two people in the pool, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

The pair later told deputies that they’d gone to the house “specifically to have sex” and had sex in the pool, according to a spokesman with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Realtor called 911 on Dec. 5 at around 9:45 a.m. after finding the couple in the pool at a home in Davenport, about 35 miles southwest of Orlando, according to an affidavit from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

She told deputies that she was planning to show the home to clients when she saw a car in the driveway. No one was allowed to stay on the property at the time, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who told authorities that they’d gone to the home for sex and “did not believe they were doing anything wrong,” the affidavit says. The man had a clear bag containing a “crystal-like” substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man and woman were arrested and charged with trespassing, the sheriff’s office said. The man was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The man was released on a $1,750 bond and the woman was released on a $250 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Couple engage in sex act while waiting in line at Cedar Point theme park, cops say

Instagram star accused of exposing himself from high-rise apartment balcony, GA cops say

Man used sham modeling agency to take explicit photos of kids in Florida, feds say