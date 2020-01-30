Realtors® to Host Policy Forum Examining Housing Affordability in America

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As American communities confront low housing inventory and a prevailing lack of affordable housing options, the National Association of Realtors® will host an all-day event next Thursday, February 6, evaluating potential solutions to a problem plaguing markets across the country. NAR's second annual Policy Forum will bring together hundreds of industry stakeholders, policymakers and academic experts to offer their unique insight on the U.S. housing market at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

NAR and its 1.4 million members have made housing affordability one of the association's top advocacy priorities in 2020. Panel sessions at the forum will discuss access to credit, racial homeownership gaps and tax policy affecting affordable housing and home ownership. NAR will also unveil new research papers regarding accessory dwelling units, zoning issues and the importance of tax incentives for homeownership. In addition, Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Brian Montgomery will address the group during a lunchtime keynote address. Visit nar.realtor/events/nar-policy-forum for a full agenda and to learn more about the event.

WHAT: NAR Policy Forum on Housing Affordability WHEN: February 6, 2020; 9AM – 4PM WHERE: National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Live at facebook.com/NARdotRealtor and on NAR's YouTube Channel REGISTER: Contact Wes Shaw, wshaw@nar.realtor, or register online. COST: Free

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

