Realty group’s 40-year listing agreements causing pain even after death, loved ones say

·3 min read

A controversial real estate company has been signing up thousands of Georgians for its 40-year listing agreements.

But since a Channel 2 Action News investigation in the fall, that all appears to have been put on pause.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has found since our investigations into MV Realty started, there have been no new signed agreements filed here in Georgia.

But what we are seeing is more concerning the consequences of the agreements that have already been signed.

As attorneys predicted to us, the penalties for the deals stick around even after you are dead.

“I want somebody to wring their neck,” said Betty Weidenhoft, 85, who lost her 66-yea-old son Ron Glenn in August.

It wasn’t until months later when she was trying to settle his estate that she first heard about the company that’s now causing her both heartache and financial pain -- MV Realty.

“They robbed her. I mean, to me, they absolutely robbed her,” said Allan McPherson, Glenn’s partner of 17 years.

RELATED STORIES:

In a series of Channel 2 Action News Investigates stories, Gray has reported on MV Realty and its 40-year listing agreements.

You get a small check now, but a potential big penalty later – 3% of the value of your home if you don’t use them as your real estate agent.

One of the things attorneys have been warning us about since the start is that these 40-year deals continue even after you are dead.

“I say, ‘He died. The contract is gone.’ Oh, no, it’s not a contract with him. It’s a contract with his property,” McPherson said.

According to the fine print, once you die, your heirs are on the clock.

Heirs must reach out to MV Realty within 10 days of the person’s death, or you owe MV money. A 3% early termination fee is triggered at death.

Sarah Mancini from the National Consumer Law Center said it might be the most concerning thing about the whole contract.

“Most people after the death of a loved one, they’re not going to be able to deal with this within 10 days, and they’re probably not even going to know about it,” Mancini said.

Weidenhoft didn’t.

Her son signed with MV Realty while he was sick, just days after leaving the hospital, and never told her or Allen.

“They took advantage of an extremely sick, dying man,” McPherson said.

INVESTIGATIONS BY OUR SISTER STATIONS ON MV REALTY:

In our Channel 2 Action News investigation in the fall, we found 3,321 MV Realty homeowner agreements in 104 Georgia counties. About 2,000 of those were in metro Atlanta.

But since our Channel 2 Action News investigations began airing in November, the agreements seem to have stopped.

There have been no new signed MV Realty homeowner agreements filed with court clerks in Georgia.

But there have been lawsuits launched by attorneys general in three states against MV Realty and enforcement action taken by the FCC.

But Weidenhoft’s son signed an MV contract before all that, so she was forced to pay MV $23,250. That’s 3% of what MV Realty values her son’s home at $750,000.

But to add insult to injury, the actual sale price of the house was only $530,000.

“I don’t mind paying something that’s honest and above board. But I don’t like to be taken advantage of. And I feel they’re taking advantage big,” Weidenhoft said.

MV Realty told Gray that they won’t answer any specific questions because of the lawsuits from the attorneys general.

They sent him a statement, that said, in part:

“New and innovative business models, like the HBA, can transform established industries and can sometimes draw questions from critics or outright hostility from those whose existing business model is threatened. However, to suggest that MV Realty has engaged in unfair or deceptive practices is simply false.”

That is something the lawsuits by the attorneys general dispute.

RELATED NEWS:

Recommended Stories

  • Surveillance video shows 4 suspects damage Port Orange elementary school

    Surveillance video shows 4 suspects damage Port Orange elementary school

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen still hopes to visit China but offers no details on timing

    SPRING HILL, Tenn./ WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she still hoped to visit China but offered no details on plans or timing. A team of U.S. Treasury officials was scheduled to travel to China this month to prepare for a visit by Yellen, but that was before a diplomatic row over a Chinese balloon that Washington claims was spying on the United States. The United States shot down the balloon on Saturday.

  • 11 Ugly Truths About Taxes

    Once again, tax season is upon us. And for most taxpayers, the deadline to submit 2022 tax returns is right around the corner on Tuesday, April 18. But this year, your situation might be different as...

  • Disney Theme Parks Remain Bright Spot for Embattled Company Set to Shed 7,000 Jobs

    The company is starting off its 100th anniversary by cutting more than $5 billion in costs, and by laying off 4 percent of its global workforce. Seems like the company is more in survival mode than creativity mode. As Disney goes through the turmoil, the steady growth at theme parks will come into even greater focus.

  • Award-winning photographer took ‘dream’ image of a leopard at sunset: See the stunning finalists

    An image of the elusive snow leopard in India has won Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award by London Natural History Museum.

  • LeBron James breaks NBA's all-time scoring record

    LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time regular season scoring record Tuesday. It had been held for more than three decades by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Carter Evans shares more.

  • Trump rape case judge is losing patience with defense requests to delay: 'Things keep happening in this case involving your client'

    Trump's new lawyer in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll asked for a six-week delay to the trial. The judge agreed to push it one week.

  • FTX Lawyers Can Now Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried's Group of 'Insiders'

    Some FTX insiders have cooperated, but the restructuring team said "key questions" about the company's finances remain unanswered.

  • University fired professor who reported sexual misconduct, Oregon lawsuit says

    The university must pay $1 million after the professor found out he’d been fired when his monitor froze during a video conference.

  • Appeals court rules live-streaming police during traffic stops protected by First Amendment

    The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a North Carolina town’s policy that allegedly banned video live-streaming police during traffic stops was in violation of the First Amendment. The ruling stated that Dijon Sharpe was live-streaming his traffic stop on Facebook Live when police officer Myers Helms attempted to take his phone…

  • FTX Lawyers Sullivan & Cromwell Bill $7.5M for First 19 Day's Bankruptcy Work

    The more than 151 staff assigned to the case worked a combined 6,500 hours in November looking at legal disputes, hacks, and corporate governance.

  • Mother of fallen firefighter says of dismissed charges: 'Somebody should go to jail'

    Some have raised concerns over future cases in Evergreen Court fire after judge dismisses case against Ballard

  • Mother joins lawsuit against Fairfax commonwealth's attorney

    A northern Virginia woman is adding herself to the federal lawsuit against the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Amber Reel is suing for emotional distress, claiming prosecutor Steve Descano's office dropped the ball -- missing court-ordered deadlines in the felony case against a man charged with sexually abusing her 11-year-old son.

  • Schurr claims qualified immunity in Patrick Lyoya wrongful death lawsuit

    Attorneys for Christopher Schurr argue he's protected by qualified immunity, which relates to actions that officers took in the line of duty.

  • Sorry crypto world, but SEC isn’t backing down on ‘regulation by enforcement’

    For as long as I’ve been covering U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission litigation against crypto targets, the industry has harshly criticized the commission for bringing one-at-a-time enforcement actions as a way to set crypto regulatory policy, instead of engaging in formal rulemaking or waiting for Congress to pass legislation that clarifies when U.S. securities laws apply to digital assets. In the latest example, a onetime Coinbase Global Inc manager who was accused last year of insider trading by both the U.S. Justice Department and the SEC moved this week to dismiss the SEC’s complaint, arguing, among other things, that he didn't know the Ethereum-based crypto tokens he traded would be defined as securities by the SEC. The ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to commit wire fraud, but even at the plea hearing in his criminal case, Wahi insisted that the relevant tokens were not securities.

  • UK Lawmakers Attack HSBC’s Treatment of Hong Kong Immigrants

    (Bloomberg) -- A committee of UK lawmakers criticized HSBC Holdings Plc’s treatment of Hong Kong customers who have found it impossible to access their savings after moving to Britain. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says Further Rate Hikes N

  • Wells Fargo agrees to pay $300 million to settle with shareholders over auto insurance disclosures

    (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $300 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit claiming the bank hid that it had pushed unnecessary insurance on auto loan customers, according to documents filed in U.S. court on Tuesday. The Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California, which led the class action brought on behalf of investors, said in federal court in San Francisco that Wells Fargo and its former chief executive, Timothy Sloan, had agreed to settle. The deal requires approval from U.S. Judge James Donato, who is overseeing the case.

  • Meta, nonprofit end U.S. lawsuit over infinity-logo trademark

    (Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc and blockchain nonprofit Dfinity Foundation have resolved Dfinity's trademark lawsuit against Meta over its infinity-symbol logo, according to a joint filing in San Francisco federal court. Meta and Dfinity asked the court Monday to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be revived. A Meta spokesperson said Tuesday that the company was "pleased with the outcome of the case."

  • Delta is raising pay as airlines cope with travel rebound

    Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it will raise pay for its non-union employees by 5% on April 1 and increase a pool used for merit raises. Among those getting the increases will be flight attendants, who have been the target of several close organizing campaigns by unions. The raises are far more modest than ones that Delta’s union pilots are voting on.

  • Florida Supreme Court questions state’s approval of rate hike for FPL

    Three groups filed legal challenges to the most recent base-rate increase by Florida’s largest electric utility.