Realty Income Corp.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Realty Income Corp. (O) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $297.7 million, or 84 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 83 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $117.9 million, or 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $418.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.5 million.

Realty Income Corp. expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.44 to $3.49 per share.

The company's shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $62.10, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on O at https://www.zacks.com/ap/O

