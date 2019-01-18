Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $64.52, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from O as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 20, 2019. In that report, analysts expect O to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $343.16 million, up 10.47% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for O should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. O currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, O currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.78, which means O is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 4.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



