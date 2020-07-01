Realty Pro 100 Announces Intent for IPO

ORANGE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When is the last time an Orange County company employing local people went public? We are not sure, but we do know it is extremely rare.

"Ringing the bell is something we plan on accomplishing to open the stock market as we go public on one of the major exchanges in the spring of 2022," announced Joanne Vartanian, company CEO. "Our integrity based agents and investors believe in our 'hospitality-driven' real estate model based on the premise that Life Like Business is about how you make people feel, it's that simple and it's that hard, a quote by famous restaurateur Danny Meyer," concluded Vartanian.

"Earlier this month our parent company, Hospitality Realty Corp., a privately held stock ownership corporation registered in California approved through our SEC legal counsel a 1-4 stock split. While this is not a solicitation, as an example an investor owning shares of stock on midnight of August 31st, 2020 will wake up with a 20% profit based on the new stock valuation. In addition, for each block of shares sold, the company will match the next 300 shares sold as a bonus, buy one-get one which is an extraordinary opportunity," stated Mary Walters, COO.

The stock offering is delivered through a Private Placement Memorandum which requires the investor to read, approve and meet specific minimal financial and investment criteria. For more information on investment opportunities please visit https://www.realtypro100.com/invest-with-us/ or contact invest@realtypro100.com

Hospitality Realty Corp. DBA Realty Pro 100 is a boutique, high end hospitality driven Real Estate organization. We are in the business of providing California compliant Bureau of Real Estate Licensed Sales/Services to real estate licensed broker associates and salespeople, who in turn, provide the same value to their clients (sellers) and customers (buyers) through our brokerage.

Our years of experiences as individuals have taught us that how you make someone feel about their real estate transaction is more important than the actual transaction itself. We are a traditional real estate company focused on building lasting relationships through an exceptional level of customer service. Office Cal DRE 02059058

