Here’s the Reason Behind the ‘Heated,’ Chair-Swinging Altercation Between Employees at Coffee Shop Inside Atlanta Airport In Viral Video

A viral video shows a physical altercation between cafe employees inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport on Saturday.

The incident happened at Harvest & Grounds, located near Gate D9. According to a police report obtained by Atlanta Black Star, the dispute stemmed from a “heated argument over espresso shots” between the woman and her female co-worker. Officials identified the woman as Shacoria Elly.

The one-minute video shows Elly, who worked at the coffee shop, tussling with two male store managers. Police said the supervisors were trying to prevent Elly from “attacking” her colleague.

Viral video shows a “heated” altercation between Harvest & Grounds coffee shop employees. (Photos: @GAFollowers/X, Google reviews)

“Give me my stuff,” Elly demanded while attempting to get past two of the men. Customers and other bystanders watched and recorded while the chaos ensued.

At one point, Elly attempted to pick up a chair, but one of the managers grabbed it from her hand. It appears that the employee then started throwing punches at one of the men, who eventually threw her on the ground. A random woman even attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation.

“Calm down,” the woman said.

“No,” Elly responded. “Give me my stuff.”

During this time, one of the managers was holding her, and when she got out of his grip, she tried to strike him in the face.

“Call the police,” one of the managers said.

Elly pretended to leave the coffee shop before rushing back in and hopping over the counter. One of the managers restrained her while she started throwing items on the ground. She grabbed a pan and started swinging it at the managers.

“Somebody’s on the phone with the police, right?” one of the managers yelled.

After a brief struggle, the woman fell to the ground, grabbed her coat and purse, and left the establishment. When the responding officer got to the scene, she had already left.

Police said Elly was fired from her job, and her badge was confiscated by security. No one was injured or charged in this case. An investigation is ongoing.