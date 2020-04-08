A Reason To Celebrate Local Cuisines: Join Us For World Food Travel Day On April 18





LONDON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) invited food-loving travelers, as well as the world's travel and hospitality industries, to join in and celebrate World Food Travel Day together on April 18.

World Food Travel Day celebrates the reason to travel to experience our world's culinary cultures. The Day first launched in 2019 and is designed to bring awareness to both consumers and trade, and supports our Association's mission - to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and tourism. The celebration is open to both consumers and trade, and takes place every year on April 18.

This year, we're asking supporters to feature your favorite local food and beverage experiences that visitors to your area would love. There are 3 easy steps to participate:

Mark your calendar for April 18 so you don't forget! Then on April 18 , post photos, videos and stories from a favorite food or drink experience you had while traveling. Use the #WorldFoodTravelDay hashtag and tag us @worldfoodtravelassn on Instagram and @WorldFoodTravel on Twitter or Facebook so we can like and share your posts.

For more information about World Food Travel Day please visit

https://worldfoodtravel.org/world-food-travel-day-april-18/

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The WFTA is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 2001 by its current executive director Erik Wolf. It is recognised as the world's leading authority on food/ culinary/ gastronomy tourism. The WFTA's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and travel. Every year, the organisation serves almost 200,000 professionals in 150+ countries. For more information, visit www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

Media Contact: Erik Wolf (+44) 7827 582 554 help@worldfoodtravel.org

