Here’s a Reason to Consider Investing in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio outpaced the Russell 2000® Index in the quarter, adding to full-year outperformance. Relative performance was aided by our below-benchmark health care exposure, particularly its lack of exposure to biotechnology stocks which were down nearly 13% in the quarter and represent almost half the sector’s weight Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) and discussed its stance on the firm. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is a Beverly Hills, California-based entertainment company with a $28.3 billion market capitalization. LYV delivered a 5.31% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 41.84%. The stock closed at $126.04 per share on February 25, 2022.

Here is what Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund has to say about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Live entertainment promotion company Live Nation has seen strong demand for live experiences as concerts resumed in the U.S. and UK, demonstrating the impact of structural cost savings engineered during pandemic-related shutdowns."

Our calculations show that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. LYV was in 46 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 47 funds in the previous quarter. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) delivered a 21.74% return in the past 3 months.

In March 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on LYV in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

