'The Reason' evangelical event to feature Gospel message, music in festive, family-friendly experience

Dec. 6—GRAND FORKS — Nick Hall, president of Pulse, a global Christian ministry, will bring his evangelical outreach tour, "The Reason: A Family Christmas Experience," to Grand Forks with an event set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Empire Arts Center, 415 DeMers. The event is also planned for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Bethel Church, 1312 Walnut St. E., Devils Lake. Doors open at 6 p.m. both days.

For tickets, $15 each, go to

https://pulse.org/the-reason-tickets/

.

Hall will be sharing the Gospel message. A popular Christian artist, singer-songwriter Micah Tyler will combine music, prayer and outreach to celebrate Christmas.

The festive family-friendly event is part of a 10-day, eight-city tour in North Dakota, organized by Minneapolis-based Pulse, one of the largest millennial-led prayer and outreach efforts in the world, according to the event announcement. It is part of a two-year evangelistic mission by Pulse to reach people of all ages with the Gospel through an active, two-year ministry.

"It will be our greatest joy to meet the people of North Dakota and introduce them to a Christ-centered community in their neighborhoods," Hall said in a news release. "Over the past six months, we've been intentional in creating relationships and meeting key leaders across the state of North Dakota who want to link arms with us as we embark on this mission to spread the love of Jesus."

There has not been an emphasis on evangelistic outreach in North Dakota since Luis Palau and Mission North Dakota in 2001, Hall said.

Along with plans to host gatherings and events across the state, the Pulse team is aiming to connect those they encounter to a local church or ministry, ensuring that their new, old or renewed faith is nurtured through Christ-driven community, Hall said. The team has sought community and faith leaders so that individuals can be pointed to action after key outreach events.

"Our team is fervently praying that 'The Reason' tour would greatly impact families in North Dakota and lay the groundwork for even more opportunities for people to reset their lives to Jesus in the years to come," Hall said. "It's an absolute honor and privilege to share the joy of Christmas this holiday season and we look forward to watching the impact of these events unfold over the next two years."

The outreach series opened Nov. 29 in Jamestown; events have been conducted in Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot and Williston. The final event will be held Sunday, Dec. 10, at Hope Lutheran Church South Campus in Fargo.

Since Hall founded Pulse as an NDSU student in 2006, the organization has seen more than 300 million people impacted by the Gospel, he said. His life was changed when he wrote a paper, "Pulse," for an English class, hoping to combat the depression, substance abuse and suicide ideation that were impacting his friends and others on campus.

At these events, Hall, a husband and father of three, speaks about faith and the deeper issues of life, because he knows what it feels like to make mistakes, experience heartbreak, and be alone, he said.

For more information, go to

www.pulse.org

.