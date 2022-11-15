The reason this grandma is taking notes during a movie marathon will warm your heart!
This Virginia grandma has a list of Marvel movies to get through, but says her 'Thor' is favorite so far "because the actor is hot."
Being part of a blended family doesn't always come easy, but for actor Zooey Deschanel and her partner, HGTV star Jonathan Scott, things seem to be going well.
The forecast for Saturday night's Texas Tech-Iowa State football game calls for 16 degrees with a wind chill of 4.
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against harmful content. Melissa Ingle, who worked at Twitter as a contractor for more than a year, was one of a number of contractors who said they were terminated Saturday.
The Duke of Sussex opened up about the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, and how he deals with his grief.
'The Bachelorette' finale aired in 2022, and everyone wants to know if Gabby Windey is still with her final pick, Erich. Here's what happened after the finale.
The Bears are underdogs for the eighth time this season ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Falcons.
Young campaigners say they are calling out "greenwashing" at COP27 from the inside.
"I've seen grown men fighting over Elsa dolls."View Entire Post ›
Mack claimed responsibility for coming up with the DOS branding.
One of the top trending stories surrounding Social Security is whether the program will run out of money, and when. The long answer is complicated. But the short answer is that Social Security will...
See the One Tree Hill cast, including Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, and Hilarie Burton Morgan back in action in this epic reunion.
Israel Adesanya is not happy with referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in his TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 and expects a rematch.
This weekend, the royal family celebrated their first-ever Remembrance Day without Queen Elizabeth II, but Kate Middleton made sure to keep the memory of the late monarch alive. The Princess of Wales showed up to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 12, alongside her husband, Prince William. She looked supremely elegant in a black chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait, which she accessorized with a wallet clutch from Mulberry and matching black pumps. Meanwhile, in a tribute to her
Christmas with the Campbells is "kind of a Hallmark parody" that's "a little more rated R," producer Peter Billingsley tells PEOPLE of the film, out Dec. 2
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday extended his support for Ukraine at the G20 summit while confirming a long-planned order for warships from BAE Systems. Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime would hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions, Sunak said.
The couple have been together for a minute — and now, we've found out how the two originally met.View Entire Post ›
Gabby Windey announced her and Erich Schwer's breakup on Dancing with the Stars—check out her comments.
A pregnant woman in the Chinese municipality of Chongqing claimed to have suffered a miscarriage due to strict COVID-19 protocols imposed by her complex’s administrators. According to local media, the pregnant woman from the Jiulongpo district, identified only as Lei, failed to receive her treatment in time after she was prevented from leaving her apartment due to an imposed lockdown. Lei, who was reported to be 10 weeks pregnant, reportedly alerted their property administrators via WeChat that she needed medical attention after feeling unwell at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Moderate Santa Ana winds are expected to develop Tuesday morning and continue through the day. "This is going to be the biggest event this season," the National Weather Service says.
Robert Vandel has already pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated child molestation, false imprisonment and two counts of child molestation for cases in Fulton County.