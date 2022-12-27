Here’s the Reason for the Healthy Performance of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials sectors contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is a biopharmaceutical company. On December 23, 2022, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) stock closed at $119.09 per share. One-month return of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was 2.72% and its shares lost 14.52% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has a market capitalization of $6.791 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Healthier performance came from Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and its 11% improvement. This biopharmaceutical company focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs using its transient conjugation. TransCon allows for a slow and sustained release of drug therapies. Their Skytrofa pediatric human growth hormone is commercially available. The company has several endocrine and oncology programs in development. Second quarter results met expectations."

Tonhom1009/Shutterstock.com

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) at the end of the third quarter, which was 26 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in another article and shared best Guru stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.8x Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) may be sending very...

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With 10x Potential to Buy In 2023

    Growth stocks have generally taken the worst beatings in the 2022 market downturn, and that's true of some companies that have incredible long-term potential. The concept of an online bank has been around for a few decades now, but SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is doing things a little differently. Instead of offering an attractive niche product (like a high-yield savings account), SoFi's goal is to offer everything its customers need, and get them to abandon their current banks altogether.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 11 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 11 best farmland and agriculture stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks to Buy. Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead analyst and senior economist with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division, told S&P Global Commodities Insights in […]

  • 2 of 2022's Biggest Losers Could Be 2 of 2023's Biggest Winners

    If you can stomach above-average risk and volatility, two technology stocks are primed to bounce back from underserved sell-offs.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • The stock market's next bull run won't kick off until these 2 things occur

    "History shows the next bull market will not arrive until volatility begins to decline," DataTrek Research said.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. The housing market is in free fall as interest rates rise, the auto market is souring quickly with the number of repossessions higher than pre-pandemic levels, and inflation is still at 40-year highs. Bear markets tend to be measured in months, while bull markets last for years, so it's not so much when you buy stocks but rather that you buy quality companies and hold onto them.

  • Medicare Part B's First Premium Drop in Over a Decade Comes With 3 Added Bonuses

    Retirees got some good news this year when the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that standard monthly Medicare Part B premiums would drop to $164.90 in 2023, a 3% decline from 2022. Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65 and Medicare Part B covers certain necessary and preventative healthcare services. The 3% drop may not sound like much, but this is the first time in over a decade that Medicare Part B premiums are moving down.

  • Possible bearish signals as Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) insiders disposed of US$5.4m worth of stock

    Many Norfolk Southern Corporation ( NYSE:NSC ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of...

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%

    This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders.

  • 2 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why The Bear Market Has The Sell-Off Right (for Now)

    TPIC Composites' and Asana's stocks are getting crushed. Based on what's happening with the businesses, we think the market has it right until the companies prove otherwise.