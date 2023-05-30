The reason home insurance is about to add to bills pain

Extreme weather is pushing up the cost of home insurance at the fastest rate for close to a decade.

The average price of home insurance has soared by 9.3pc in the past three months – the second highest quarterly rise since records began in 2014, according to analyst Consumer Intelligence.

Homeowners now have to pay £162 on average, with the cost of annual premiums forecast to rise further this year.

Home insurance plunged to record low levels in 2022, but this is now changing because of heat waves and cold snaps last year and increased building material costs.

Soaring insurance costs will pile pressure on homeowners, many of whom are already facing higher mortgage repayments, energy bills and food prices.

Georgia Day, senior insight analyst at Consumer Intelligence, said: “The sharp increases in quoted premiums in the past three months point to continuing rising prices for the rest of the year as insurers keep pace with inflation in the wider economy.”

The Association of British Insurers warned earlier this year that increased subsistence claims and frozen pipe payouts could push up premiums, with added inflationary pressures from building materials and labour costs.

Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin in February led to insurers dealing with 170,000 claims for property damage, paying out £473m to support affected customers.

The record-breaking summer heatwave temperatures saw several insurers reporting or predicting a significant rise in subsidence claims, the full costs of which were likely to materialise during 2023, the ABI said.

Prices quoted have increased fastest for over-50s in the past 12 months, at 7.7pc compared with 6pc.

Older homes, which also tend to cost more to heat, attract the highest quoted premiums with Victorian-era homes built between 1850 and 1895 costing £225 on average to insure.

