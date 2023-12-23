The reason for the Nov. 3 fatal shooting outside Burger King on the boulevard is revealed

Ocala police have arrested a man in connection with last month's shooting death outside the Burger King on East Silver Springs Boulevard.

David Smith III is charged with third-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Jose Valliant of Belleview. Physical evidence, along with witness testimony placing Smith at the scene, led police to charge Smith, law enforcement officials said.

But although they know Smith was at the location, officials still are trying to determine if he was the triggerman.

Smith, 21, of Ocala, made his first court apparance on Saturday morning at the Marion County Jail.

Here's what happened at the hearing, as well as more recently released details about the shooting death:

Judge: County Judge Tommy Thompson.

Lawyers: Assistant State Attorney Brenda Dozier and Assistant Public Defender Walter Flinn.

What happened at the hearing? Appearing via Zoom from the jail, Smith wore flip flops and a red-and-white jail uniform and was handcuffed. He told the judge he plans to hire a lawyer.

The judge told Smith that he signed the warrant for his arrest and believes he was involved in the homicide. He said based on the risk of flight, he doesn't think any bail would be sufficient.

The judge told Smith he should not have any contact with witnesses in the case.

Next court hearing: Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.

About the shooting: According to Ocala police, on Nov. 3 Valliant met with someone at the Burger King parking lot, 2301 E. Silver Springs Blvd. There was an altercation and Valliant was shot.

The victim was transported to Maricamp ER, where he died.

Detective Mike Diesso investigated the shooting and learned the incident was allegedly over a drug deal that went bad between Smith and Valliant. That detail had not previously been released. The supposed deal occurred in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant.

After the shooting, a man, later identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman, 29, who was with Valliant, put the victim in a vehicle and drove him to the emergency room. Coleman dropped Valliant at the medical facility and left, authorities said.

Officials said Coleman and Valliant were not friends.

Earlier arrests in this case: Coleman drove the vehicle to a Silver Springs Shores residence where he and a woman, 33-year-old Tulana Joshua, are accused of destroying evidence from the vehicle.

The Burger King at 2301 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.

Police officials said Joshua burned items from the crime scene, such as clothing. Coleman wiped down the vehicle.

Authorities said Coleman drove the victim to the incident location.

Both Coleman and Joshua, who are from Silver Springs Shores, have been arrested and face tampering charges. Coleman, who's a convicted felon, has other charges against him, according to court records. Booked into the jail on Nov. 4, Coleman is being held without bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for early 2024.

In custody: Escapee found in attic

As of Saturday, Joshua was at the jail with bail set at $5,000. Her hearing is slated for early 2024.

Smith's arrest: Smith has been in the county jail since Nov. 29 on unrelated charges that include drug trafficking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and failure to appear on multiple charges. In this murder case, Diesso went to the jail and served the warrant on Smith. The defendant declined to speak to the detective.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Police explain reason for Nov. 3 fatal shooting outside Ocala fast food place