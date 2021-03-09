For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really did "tell all" when speaking with Oprah Winfrey about their exit from palace life on CBS on Sunday — though both refused to name names when it came to which royal allegedly voiced "concerns" about "how dark" baby Archie's skin was going to be. Viewers, though, almost immediately began to speculate that the remarks were made by Prince Charles, Harry's father.

But go ahead and put that out of your mind, folks, because Prince Charles definitely isn't racist!

How can you tell? Because on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London … where he appeared to only take photos with Black health-care workers and patients:

An Instagram account used by the royal family just posted a series of pictures of Prince Charles with Black people at an NHS site. There’s a lot of speculation that he may have been the one who to raise concerns about Baby Archie’s skin color. https://t.co/Sr4g9Oig5n pic.twitter.com/U2WtiZdmqM — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 9, 2021

He's certainly not compensating! It's certainly just a coincidence that this is Charles' first visit to Jesus House since 2007! There is certainly nothing to see here!

