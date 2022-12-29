There Is A Reason TSH Resources Berhad's (KLSE:TSH) Price Is Undemanding

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.1x TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

TSH Resources Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, TSH Resources Berhad would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 243% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 1,264% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 66% as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.7%.

With this information, we are not surprised that TSH Resources Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that TSH Resources Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for TSH Resources Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

