Here’s the Reason Why Investors Love Hostess Brands (TWNK) Stock

Chartwell Investment Partners, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund outperformed in the quarter relative to its benchmark Russell 2000 Value Index. Among the sectors, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Energy were the strongest, and the interest-sensitive REITs and Utilities sectors were the weakest performers in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted stocks like Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) is a US-based packaged food company. On December 30, 2022, Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) stock closed at $22.44 per share. One-month return of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was -14.15%, and its shares gained 9.89% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has a market capitalization of $3.004 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers made the following comment about Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) manufacturers baked sweet goods. Some of its most well-known and popular products are Donettes, Twinkies, and HoHos. Investors rewarded the company for managing cost inflation better than peers and for continuing to gain market share in key distribution channels.”

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) at the end of the third quarter, which was 19 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.