This Is The Reason Why We Think Gear4music (Holdings) plc's (LON:G4M) CEO Might Be Underpaid

Shareholders will be pleased by the impressive results for Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) recently and CEO Andrew Wass has played a key role. This would be kept in mind at the upcoming AGM on 09 September 2021 which will be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

Comparing Gear4music (Holdings) plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Gear4music (Holdings) plc has a market capitalization of UK£208m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£228k for the year to March 2021. That's a notable increase of 92% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at UK£219.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between UK£72m and UK£289m had a median total CEO compensation of UK£534k. That is to say, Andrew Wass is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Andrew Wass also holds UK£63m worth of Gear4music (Holdings) stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component

2021

2020

Proportion (2021)

Salary

UK£219k

UK£114k

96%

Other

UK£9.0k

UK£5.0k

4%

Total Compensation

UK£228k

UK£119k

100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 68% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 32% of the pie. Gear4music (Holdings) pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

ceo-compensation
Gear4music (Holdings) plc's Growth

Over the past three years, Gear4music (Holdings) plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 108% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 31% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Gear4music (Holdings) plc Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 60%, over three years, would leave most Gear4music (Holdings) plc shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Gear4music (Holdings) pays its CEO a majority of compensation through a salary. Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Gear4music (Holdings) that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

