This Is The Reason Why We Think WiseTech Global Limited's (ASX:WTC) CEO Deserves A Bump Up To Their Compensation

The impressive results at WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) recently will be great news for shareholders. This would be kept in mind at the upcoming AGM on 22 November 2022 which will be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

How Does Total Compensation For Richard White Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, WiseTech Global Limited has a market capitalization of AU$19b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$1.1m over the year to June 2022. That's a modest increase of 5.0% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$976.4k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above AU$12b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$16m. In other words, WiseTech Global pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Moreover, Richard White also holds AU$45m worth of WiseTech Global stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$976k AU$978k 89% Other AU$118k AU$63k 11% Total Compensation AU$1.1m AU$1.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. According to our research, WiseTech Global has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

WiseTech Global Limited's Growth

WiseTech Global Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 50% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 25%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has WiseTech Global Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with WiseTech Global Limited for providing a total return of 123% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for WiseTech Global that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

