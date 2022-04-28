Is there reasonable doubt without a body? Sturgeon Bay murder case from 1975 goes to jury

STURGEON BAY - The 46-year-old murder case against Richard G. Pierce in the disappearance of his wife went to the jury early Thursday afternoon after the prosecution called the last of its witnesses and the defense rested without calling any Wednesday afternoon.

Pierce was arrested in 2018 in the disappearance of his wife, Carol Jean Pierce, on or about Sept. 5, 1975. At the time, Richard Pierce was stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard in Sturgeon Bay and living with Carol Jean in a trailer in the city. He was due to retire about two weeks after Carol Jean's disappearance, moving with his trailer to a lot the couple had purchased in Cheboygan, Michigan.

Richard Pierce speaks to his attorney on April 19 during the opening day of a cold-case murder from 1975. Pierce faces a murder charge as well as disinterment of a corpse at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay.

There has been no trace of Carol Jean since, nor has her body been found. Richard Pierce was charged with first-degree murder and disinterment of a corpse, the latter based on the accusation that he killed his wife in Sturgeon Bay and moved the body to Michigan without authority to do so. If convicted, Pierce could face life in prison.

In their closing arguments Thursday morning, Door County Assistant District Attorney Nick Grode and defense attorney Kate Zuidmulder reiterated the points they raised throughout their opening arguments and six days of testimony and cross-examination.

Grode worked to piece together numerous bits of evidence in his nearly two-hour argument that the state says add up to Pierce being guilty beyond a reasonable doubt despite the lack of a body or murder weapon.

However, Zuidmulder challenged the reliability of several witnesses who testified about things Richard or Carol Jean did or said. She also questioned the investigative methods used in the first days and years after Carol Jean's disappearance and especially the reliability of the human remains scent dog that indicated in 2018 that such remains existed in and under Richard's trailer in Cheboygan.

"There are some things that we don't need to prove (to get a conviction)," Grode told the jury. "First is the precise way the defendant killed Carol Jean Pierce. What we need to prove is, he caused her death. We also don't need to prove the time, we also don't need to prove why."

Grode noted that Carol Jean Pierce communicated with her brother, who was Grode's first witness, and mother somewhat regularly by letter until she disappeared. He also noted that the day of her disappearance was the last day with any sign of activity by Carol Jean, with evidence that she wrote a check for insurance to cover the trailer during the trip to Cheboygan, thus indicating she had no intention to run away, which the defense raised as a plausible explanation.

Door County Assistant District Attorney Nick Grode gives his opening statement during of trial regarding a cold-case murder from 1975, on April 19 at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay.

"For the rest of her life, she was making plans to move to Cheboygan," Grode said.

He also reminded the jury of testimony by an acquaintance of the Pierces during their time in Sturgeon Bay, Bette Lane, who said she visited their trailer shortly after Carol Jean disappeared and noticed a number of Carol Jean's possessions, some of which Lane said were important to Carol Jean and included her still-full purse, were still on hand.

Grode also brought up investigations by law enforcement into databases such as bank and insurance records, credit reports, police records, driver's licenses and Social Security numbers, domestically and internationally. Several investigators testified that none turned up any sign of activity by Carol Jean since September 1975.

"Each of us, as we go through our lives, we leave a digital footprint," Grode said. "I think it's fair to say Carol Jean has done none of these things for over 46 years. ... When you get in that jury room, I want there to be no doubt that Carol Jean is no longer with us."

He then cited Tuesday's testimony by Jan McCrimmin of Charlevoix, Michigan. McCrimmin said the morning after she spent a night with Richard in his trailer in 2004, Richard was making coffee in the kitchen and said, "This is where (his) first wife died," referring to Carol Jean, and asked if she heard a pounding sound coming from the floor.

Grode used other testimony from McCrimmin about objects in the trailer that he said showed McCrimmin was there and not making up a story, as the defense challenged during her testimony.

"What are the chances of her making this up versus being in the precise location where this actually happened?" Grode said to the jury.

He then moved on to talking about the dog that indicated six places in and around Pierce's trailer where it detected the scent of human remains. Human remains detection dogs are trained and certified to sniff out the specific odor of human remains and be able to separate those from smaller, insignificant human scents like blood from a cut or fingernail clippings, although they can't sniff for a specific person or indicate how old the scent might be.

Grode pointed out that in Tuesday's testimony, Alyssa Palmer, a Madison police officer who also volunteers as a handler of the dogs, said of the six spots her dog Hela detected the scent of remains on the property, two were in a crawl space under the trailer. Kevin Heimerl, a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Department of Criminal Investigation, testified Wednesday a pit in the concrete floor of the space included a small opening that led to another cavern that was covered with concrete.

Grode finally noted that Richard Pierce had changed his story about Carol Jean's disappearance several times over the years and benefited financially from her not being around. He said the day after she disappeared, Richard said she ran off with $20,000 from their savings, later told investigators she took $1,000 and her summer clothes, then told McCrimmin she died in their kitchen.

He also said Richard no longer had to split the value of the trailer or Michigan property with Carol Jean and put the title in his name after her disappearance, plus he took possession of their truck and a wedding ring from Carol Jean's first marriage that was valued at the time at $1,200.

"It's important because the truth never changes," Grode said. "We know there the marriage was violent and abusive. We know she left everything behind. We know the defendant gave multiple stories. If she wanted to get back at him, she could've done a lot more. She had access to their bank accounts.

"Nothing else makes sense. So, because of that, we will be confident asking you to convict the defendant."

In Zuidmulder's 70 minutes of closing, she reiterated that a body has never been found, no physical evidence of a murder was presented, and she pointed out that not just Pierce but several witnesses altered their stories over the 43 years between the disappearance and Richard's 2018 arrest.

She noted that one witness, Mary Ann LaViolette, testified Carol Jean told her several times she was afraid of Richard and one day in 1975 said Richard was going to kill her, but LaViolette admitted under cross-examination that she'd never seen Carol Jean with signs of physical violence, that her memory of events from more than 46 years ago might not be as sharp as it once was, and that it never occurred to her to mention Carol Jean's statement when she was interviewed about the case in 1981 by Sturgeon Bay police.

Zuidmulder also questioned McCrimmin's testimony, noting that McCrimmin never told law enforcement or anyone else about her experiences with Pierce until 14 years after they happened. Her cross-examination of McCrimmin attempted to portray her as someone who was a fan of TV crime shows and wanted to become involved in the case, which McCrimmin denied.

During the trial, McCrimmin testified not only about what Pierce said to her, but that she found what looked like a patch of human hair, fingers and a leg bone near a fire pit on the Cheboygan property (although those remains later were determined to be from a black bear), that she found a revolver in the glove box of his car, and that she was afraid of him, but she nevertheless met up again with Pierce about a week afterward.

"What we heard was many of these witnesses changing their stories over the years," Zuidmulder said in her closing. "They have added things, they have subtracted things, they have changed things substantially. ... You can't rely on these ever-changing statements.

Defense attorney Kate Zuidmulder walks to her seat after giving her opening statement April 19 during the trial for a cold-case murder from 1975 at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay.

"That's why the preference is for evidence to be presented as close as possible to the time of the crime. If you wait (46) years ... letting evidence expire, letting witnesses pass away creates extreme prejudice against the defendant, and that's not fair."

She also said Carol Jean had showed a history of running away when her life became difficult, was called abusive and domineering by her first two husbands in their divorce proceedings and had no contact at all with a son from the second marriage who she was given custody after the divorce but relinquished that when the boy was 5 years old.

Zuidmulder also attacked the reliability of the dog search. Palmer testified Tuesday the dog's reliability record from testing was 92% as of the time they searched Pierce's trailer in 2018, but the dog gave only one false alert, indicating the scent of remains where there weren't any, and the other issues were misses, where the dog didn't detect a scent that was present. Palmer added the false alert was from a scent that was 15 feet away from where the dog indicated the scent.

But under Zuidmulder's cross-examination, Palmer said there's no way to be 100% positive the dog didn't give a false alert when on a non-testing search, which Zuidmulder brought up in closing. She also noted that at the time of searching Pierce's property, Palmer and the dog had just 26 hours of training together over the past 11 months (because Palmer was dealing with the fallout from a fire on her property) while the ideal is for at least 16 hours a month.

"That dog wasn't trained, and that dog wasn't certified," Zuidmulder said.

Zuidmulder also pointed out that Pierce went to the Sturgeon Bay police to report Carol Jean as missing soon after she disappeared, but they didn't investigate at the time, so he later filed a missing person report with the Cheboygan police.

"That's not what somebody who has something to hide does," she said.

She concluded by telling the jury the pieces of evidence Grode presented don't meet the burden of proof, reiterating that no body, body parts, blood stains, murder weapon or other forensic evidence has ever been found.

She added she was "baffled" by how the state can say its case is proven and that, despite what Grode said in his closing, it's up to the jury to decide its level of reasonable doubt.

"So now, you have all these competing factors, but they're all leading to doubt," Zuidmulder said. "Here's the element — that the defendant caused the death of Carol Jean Pierce ... that they have some evidence of how that person is deceased. Was it a gun? Was it a knife? Was it blunt force trauma?

"You determine what their burden is beyond a reasonable doubt. There literally are no human remains, there literally is no proof. That does not meet the high, high standard (for a murder conviction). If there is any reasonable hypothesis that creates innocence for my client, you have to follow that."

The jury went into deliberations shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday and was still deliberating as of 5 p.m.

