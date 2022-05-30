There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Advanced Medical Solutions Group's (LON:AMS) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Advanced Medical Solutions Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = UK£23m ÷ (UK£250m - UK£17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Advanced Medical Solutions Group has an ROCE of 9.9%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Advanced Medical Solutions Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Advanced Medical Solutions Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Advanced Medical Solutions Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.9% from 15% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Advanced Medical Solutions Group's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Advanced Medical Solutions Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 6.3% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

