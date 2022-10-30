There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Anpario's (LON:ANP) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Anpario (LON:ANP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Anpario is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£5.3m ÷ (UK£49m - UK£4.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Anpario has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Anpario compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

So How Is Anpario's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Anpario doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 15% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Anpario's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Anpario in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Anpario and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

