There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Bellway's (LON:BWY) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Bellway (LON:BWY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bellway is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = UK£314m ÷ (UK£4.2b - UK£956m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, Bellway has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.2% generated by the Consumer Durables industry, it's much better.

See our latest analysis for Bellway

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bellway compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bellway.

So How Is Bellway's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Bellway doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Key Takeaway

We're a bit apprehensive about Bellway because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. However the stock has delivered a 86% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Bellway that we think you should be aware of.

While Bellway isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

