There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Best World International's (SGX:CGN) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Best World International (SGX:CGN), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Best World International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = S$175m ÷ (S$656m - S$179m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Best World International has an ROCE of 37%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Best World International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Best World International's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Best World International doesn't inspire confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 52%, but they have dropped over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Our Take On Best World International's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Best World International because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 67% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Best World International and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

