There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Corbion's (AMS:CRBN) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Corbion (AMS:CRBN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Corbion is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = €79m ÷ (€1.6b - €503m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Corbion has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Corbion's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Corbion here for free.

So How Is Corbion's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Corbion, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.2% from 20% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Corbion is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 16% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Corbion does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

