There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Costain Group's (LON:COST) Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Costain Group (LON:COST) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Costain Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = UK£18m ÷ (UK£528m - UK£273m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Costain Group has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.8%.

See our latest analysis for Costain Group

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Costain Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Costain Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Costain Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. However it looks like Costain Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Costain Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 52% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 52% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

Our Take On Costain Group's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Costain Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Moreover, since the stock has crumbled 80% over the last five years, it appears investors are expecting the worst. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

